Mohsin Khan, who rose to prominence as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, urged fans to donate for the cancer treatment of his Nisha Aur Uske Cousins co-star, Vaibhav Raghave. Sharing a slew of photos of his Instagram Stories, Mohsin revealed that Vaibhav has been diagnosed with rare cancer.

“Hi, guys I am raising funds for my close friend, Mera bhai (my brother) Vaibhav Kumar Singh Raghave (Humara Vibhu). He is suffering from a rare form of cancer in its last stage. He is undergoing his treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. Vibhu lost his father recently. Today I urge all of us to stand by him as his family, his friends, and his well-wishers," the actor wrote while tagging Vaibhav Raghave’s Instagram page.

Another Instagram stories, shared by Mohsin, featured a picture of Vaibhav from the hospital. “Mera bhai we are all with you Vaibhav Raghave," he wrote. Mohsin also revealed that Vaibhav has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called neuroendocrine carcinoma of small cell type in stage 4.

Advertisement

TV actress Simple Kaul Loomba, known for her appearances in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Oye Jassie, and Yam Hain Hum created the donation link on Ketto. She also shared the link, asking for support from people online. The actress penned a heartfelt note with a series of pictures featuring her with Vaibhav, and a few other friends.

“Hello all, This is a post for raising funds for my very close friend Vaibhav Raghave. He was detected with 4th-stage cancer last year. The family has exhausted all funds & the money raised through Ketto last year has also been exhausted. We need a lot more funds to make sure he is hail and healthy. His one immunotherapy costs us 4.5 lakhs every month. To help him, please donate whatever amount you think you can so that his treatment is not left in between and we can help him fight this disease. The link is in my bio and stories. Thanking you all. Please pray for his speedy recovery," the note read.

Advertisement

Vaibhav was seen in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, which aired on Star Plus in 2014. The plot concentrated on the relationship of seven cousins living in Rajasthan’s Jaipur city, and it focused on family problems caused by generational differences in beliefs.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here