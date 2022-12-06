Moving In With Malaika: Arjun Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor, Who Said What on Malaika Arora Show

The woman everybody loves to talk about, the fitness enthusiast fans follow and the one who is often on the receiving end of trolls, Malaika Arora, is back on screen with a bang. The first episode of her OTT show Moving In With Malaika is here and it is an emotional ride. From Arhaan’s reaction to her doing a show to her separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, Malaika poured her heart out. Not only this, the opening episode saw special appearances of close friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Bharti Singh, Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, son Arhaan and mother Joyce Arora. Know who said what in the opening episode of Malaika’s new show.

Kareena calls Malaika “rock solid and the original supermodel"

Advertisement

Malaika Arora’s close friend Kareena Kapoor wished good luck and called her “witty, hot, and beautiful." She added, “We all know Malaika as a very guarded person. The fact that she is doing a reality show is super interesting. It will be amazing to see somebody as gorgeous as Malaika to kind of open up. As a friend, I think she’s rock solid, super hot and the original supermodel."

Arjun Kapoor gives a shout-out to his “baby"

Remember a few days back Malaika Arora created quite a buzz with her caption, “I said yes". While fans wondered if she was engaged to beau Arjun Kapoor, she cleared the air with another post. Although those were just rumours, Arjun Kapoor has now graced the opening episode of Moving In With Malaika.

Proud Arjun said that he is really happy that Malaika was putting herself out there and doing this. “I expect her to really go out there and disrupt the content. I think it’s about time she does that. And I’m sure she’s going to be kick-ass," he said. Wishing her good luck, doting boyfriend Arjun told Malaika, “I’m always cheering for you."

He added that she is putting herself out there and it takes a lot of strength and courage to show different sides of one’s personality. He also gave Malla a bit of advice, “Do it for yourself."

Advertisement

Arhaan Khan calls mom “brave"

“I know you’ve started shooting. And that’s unbelievable because I didn’t think that you would see this through. I say this because you don’t merge your private life and your work life together. And this show is about you and your personal life," said son Arhaan adding that his mom was “brave". He further shared his excitement to see how the show turns out.

Farah Khan makes shocking revelations

Advertisement

Although Malaika’s celebrity friends extended their support, the first episode saw Farah Khan and Malaika having a good long chat about Arhaan’s reaction to the show, her relationship with Arjun Kapoor and even her separation from Arbaaz Khan. Malaika went on to reveal that Arhaan was the most supportive and in fact, he said, ‘Mumma, go for it’. Even Arjun told her to just have a good time doing the show.

Some interesting revelations were also made by Farah Khan. She revealed that some 5-6 actresses were approached for “Chaiyya Chaiyya" song with Shah Rukh Khan, but many refused to climb the train for it. “Malaika was nowhere on the radar. We had approached Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shilpa Shirodkar and 2-3 other people. One had a phobia of climbing on the train, one was not available. Then the makeup person said, Malaika is a very good dancer. When she climbed on the train, we were curious whether she would pull it off or not. But the rest as we know is history," she said.

Advertisement

Joyce Arora says “she knows the real Malaika"

Advertisement

Joyce Arora said that whatever is printed or said about Malaika in the gossip columns, is not her. “We know the real Malaika," Joyce said. Her mother added that she is a tough girl and “will not go into areas which are not really anybody’s business but her own."

What Bharti Singh and Neha Dhupia said?

Standup comedian and good friend of Malaika, Bharti Singh said the actress is unstoppable. “From being a judge to a performer to a traveller and yoga master, Malaika won’t stop," Bharti said. “She’s risky as a person but she’s not very risk-taking," friend Neha Dhupia said in the first episode.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here