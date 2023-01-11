Naagin 6 Actress Mahekk Chahal Shares Her Health Update, Says 'Hope To Get On Sets Soon'

Television actress Mahekk Chahal, who is seen in Naagin 6, has opened up about battling pneumonia. She was recently rushed to the hospital and was admitted to an ICU ward after her situation became critical. The actress is still in the hospital and is being treated to avoid a relapse. However, in a recent interview, Mahekk Chahal shared her current health status and also thanked the doctors for their care.

Talking to ETimes TV, Mahekk revealed, “My mother is currently with me taking care. She flew down from Norway after learning about my situation". She continued by saying that she is currently not shooting but added that she plans to resume work soon. Mahekk also mentioned that both her lungs were severely impacted, which was a serious health concern, but she is grateful for the doctors’ attention. “I am grateful that I am not shooting currently but hope to get on sets soon enough. As they say when the going gets tough, the tough get going and such things happen. It’s been a major health scare with both my lungs hugely affected but I am thankful to the doctors who took care of me and got me to feel much better," Mahekk said.

When asked what had actually happened that she was rushed to the hospital, the actress described saying she felt like knives were piercing her chest and she couldn’t breathe. “I collapsed on January 2. I felt like knives piercing my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I was admitted to the Holy family hospital. I was rushed to the hospital and had to be kept in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit)for 3-4 days. I was put on oxygen cylinders even though I am in a normal ward the oxygen keeps fluctuating. Pneumonia is affecting me," she revealed.

Advertisement

Mahekk essays the role of a shape-shifting snake in the supernatural saga Naagin 6. Apart from Mahekk, the show also stars Tejaswi Prakash, Sudha Chandran, Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal and Urvashi Dholakia in key roles. Prior to Naagin 6, Mahekk also appeared on reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss 5, Bigg Boss Halla Bol, and others. The actress has also appeared in a few Bollywood films such as Wanted, Nayee Padosan, and Main Aur Mrs Khanna.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here