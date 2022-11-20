Naga Shaurya-Anusha Shetty Wedding: Couple Look Breathtaking In Mehendi Ceremony, Cocktail Party Pics

Actor Naga Shaurya is all set to marry Anusha Shetty and the wedding festivities have begun! The couple recently hosted a Mehendi ceremony and a fun cocktail party over the weekend. In pictures that surfaced online, the adorable couple was seen arriving at the Mehendi ceremony in style.

Donning a dark blue kurta and black Patiala, Naga Shaurya looked absolutely dapper. On the other hand, his soon-to-be-wife Anusha oozed glamour in her embroidered lehenga daubed in appealing shades of Pink Orange, and Green with a beautiful maang tikka and bangles to go along with her look.

Meanwhile, for the cocktail function in the evening, Shaurya sported a stylish black shirt and black trousers which complimented his bearded look. And Anusha sported a purple sequinned outfit with blingy accessories consisting of gorgeous-looking earrings and a necklace.

Needless to say, the two of them were all smiles as they posed for the pictures that had been doing the rounds across social media platforms. All the pre-wedding festivities took place at JW Marriot Bangalore.

On the professional front, Naga Shaurya was last seen in Krishna Vrinda Vihari, a romantic comedy film directed by Anish R. Krishna and produced by Usha Mulpuri under the banner of Ira Creations. The film also starred Shirley Setia. It told the story of a man from an orthodox family who falls in love with a girl and his efforts to convince his parents to marry her. The actor also has three films lined up ahead of him namely Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, and Police Vari Hecharika.

Meanwhile, Anusha Shetty runs a successful company named Anusha Shetty Designs.

