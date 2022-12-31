Nana Patekar Set To Headline Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War? Here's What We Know

Vivek Agnihotri made major strides in 2022 with his film The Kashmir Files. While the film was mired in controversies, it went on to amass a lifetime collection of Rs. 252.90 crores as opposed to its budget of Rs 15 crores. Now the film-maker is looking forward to recreating the same magic with his next film titled The Vaccine War which is slated to release on Independence Day 2023. The film has already gone on the floors earlier this month. Now as per the latest development, Nana Patekar would be headlining the film after being roped in to play the lead.

If the sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama were to be believed, Nana Patekar is happy to have joined forces with The Hate Story director. The source revealed, “The Vaccine War stars Nana Patekar in the lead. He has a very important and well-fleshed-out character. Nana sir is putting his heart and soul into playing his character and he’s happy shooting for the film."

The film which is currently being shot in Lucknow would also feature Vivek Agnihotri’s wife Pallavi Joshi. The source added, “Apart from Nana Patekar, The Vaccine War also stars Vivek Agnihotri’s wife Pallavi Joshi, who’ll be back on the big screen after her dynamic performance in The Kashmir Files. Gopal Singh, who recently played a significant role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown (2022) and veteran actress Divya Seth are also a part of the cast of the film. The movie is currently being shot in Lucknow."

Vivek Agnihotri’s next film would be an attempt to highlight the wonders of Indian vaccination drive in the backdrop of the ruthless Covid-19 pandemic. While announcing the film in November, Vivek Agnihotri had tweeted out,"Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages.Please bless us. #TheVaccineWar"

