'Nervous' Jacqueline Fernandez Slapped Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma During Cirkus Shoot; Check Their Reaction

Cirkus fame Jacqueline Fernandez in a recent interview revealed that she was so “nervous" on her first day that she ended up “slapping" her co-stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in real. During an interview with ANI, Jacqueline was asked how she incorporated Rohit Shetty's comic approach. Responding to this, she said, “I was nervous on my first day of the shoot that actually in real I slapped Varun and Ranveer in the shot. I was so nervous that I didn't act in the slap scene but slapped them. And after that I felt, I think I broke the ice. See we all broke the ice."

Reacting to her statement, Ranveer and Varun replied hilariously. Varun said, “Yeah if you (showing his cheek) call this ice," while Ranveer said, “Yes. Broke the jaw line for which I required ice."

The movie hit the big screens today. A couple of days back, the makers released a lighthearted, romantic track from the movie- Aashiqui. The song is sung by Baadshah and Amrita Singh and features Ranveer in a double role alongside Pooja, Jacqueline, and Varun Sharma.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Cirkus stars Ranveer in a double role. Varun Sharma also has a dual role in this family comedy. Cirkus is Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration, following Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, in which Ranveer appeared in a cameo. It also stars Johnny Lever, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav, among others.

After Cirkus, Jacqueline will next be seen with Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in Crakk. The movie depicts a man's journey from the Mumbai slums to the realm of extreme underground sports. Ranveer, on the other hand, will appear alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a comedy-drama written and directed by Divyang Thakkar. Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah also appeared in the movie.

