New Parents Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Pose For a Happy Selfie With Fan; See Here

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a fan’s day by posing for a picture with him. The couple, who recently welcomed their daughter Raha, were seen sporting hearty smiles as they posed with the fan. While a bearded Ranbir stood with a beanie cap on, Alia was seen wearing a denim jacket.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the fan shared the adorable selfie and wrote in his caption, “Hello hello hello with the Kapoor’s, Moment hai bhai (It is a moment, brother)." Fans were happy to see a new picture of the recently turned parents.

As soon as he dropped the picture, several netizens swarmed the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote, “Ye muskaan ki chamkaan!" Another one commented, “New mommy and daddy!" Someone also said, “Tu toh viral ho gaya bhai(crying emoji)".

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter on November 6 this year at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. Back then, Alia took to her official Instagram handle and announced the arrival of their little princess. “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir," the joint statement by the couple read.

Later, in another post, Alia Bhatt revealed the name of her baby daughter and explained why they chose to keep the name ‘Raha’. “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️" she wrote.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna among others. He will be next seen in Luv Rajan’s yet-to-be-titled film with Shraddha Kapoor. The actor also has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna in his pipeline. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be starring alongside Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

