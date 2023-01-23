No Paticipation from Pakistan at SCO Film Festival in Mumbai

Pakistan will not be participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival to be held in Mumbai later this month, officials said on Monday. Officials said India had requested Pakistan to send its entries for the film festival.

According to the officials, 57 films from all member countries will be shown at the SCO film festival in Mumbai during January 27-31. “India requested all the member countries to send films via the missions in Delhi," they added.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival is being organised by the SCO Council of Head of States in association with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting through National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

“Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival is being organized from January 27-31, in Mumbai under India’s Presidency of SCO 2022-2023," Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry Additional Secretary, Neerja Shekhar said.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival aims to build cinematic partnerships, have an exchange of programmes, nurture young filmmaking talent and act as a bridge between the cultures of the Shanghai Cooperation, according to the official NFDC website.

Two films per country were selected to represent the respective SCO countries at the film festival, the participating country list includes India, Russia, China, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

The Beijing-headquartered SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc consisting of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

In September last year, Uzbekistan handed over the rotating presidency of SCO to India during the summit held in Samarkand. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired the 22nd SCO summit in Samarkand which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

