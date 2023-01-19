Nora Fatehi and Rajkummar Rao Bring a Story of Love and Betrayal With Achha Sila Diya

Nora Fatehi, Rajkummar Rao and Aakash Ahuja starrer music video ‘Achha Sila Diya’ has been released. The song is Nora and Rajkummar’s first-ever single together. The song is sung by B Praak whereas it is composed and written by Jaani. The music video of this heartbreak anthem tells the story of love and betrayal and is directed by Arvindr Khaira.

The song was launched on Thursday in Mumbai with a heartbreaking yet heart-winning entry of Nora and Rajkummar as they walked in breaking a giant glass heart!

Talking about the song, Nora Fatehi shared, “Shooting for the music video was a whole new experience as my role had a strong element of intensity in it. Working with Rajkummar once again, but this time for a completely different genre, was really good fun."

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao also added, “This is my first ever single and that too with Nora who is an amazing person to work with. I was really excited when I came to know I will be working on this song by B Praak and Jaani, as I really love their work. The song is melancholic yet you cannot stop listening to it and I am very glad to be a part of it."

“It was a wonderful experience working on this song. This is a heartbreak song which is extremely beautiful and you can just hear it on loop. Rajkummar Rao and Nora Fatehi looked marvelous in the music video and Arvindr Khaira has told the story in an amazing manner," said B Praak, the singer and musician of the song.

The lyricist Jaani also called the song ‘phenomenal’ and shared his experience of working with B Praak. “It’s always a wonderful experience working with him. He has found the perfect way to bring out the emotion that the lyrics are trying to convey. And both Nora Fatehi and Rajkummar Rao have done justice to the song on screen," he shared.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here