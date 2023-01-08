NTR Jr and SS Rajamouli Receive Standing Ovation for RRR at Directors Guild of America Theatre

NTR Jr and SS Rajamouli attended a special screening and reception for their much talked-about film RRR. The actor-director duo was welcomed with a loud round of applause and cheers by the Academy members along with a chant of “Bravo!! Best picture of the year."

The actor and director took center stage after the screening to discuss various parts of the film which yet again gave us an insight into the splendid bond they share. While speaking about NTR during the discussion, Rajamouli said, “Komuram Bheemudo is the best thing that I have ever directed. It’s my all-time favourite in all my films. Because NTR is such a great performer. If you place camera only on one small eyebrow of his, he can perform with that eyebrow. He’s that good."

Man of the masses NTR Jr also spoke about shooting the interval sequence where he jumped out of the cage along with the animals. He said, “The best thing for me is the shot where Bheem jumps out with the animals. I never knew how the shot was supposed to be, he never told me how I was going to jump out with all these animals, he never told me how he’s going to shoot. I only got to watch that when the movie released and I was like woah!!"

The Directors Guild of America theatre had more than 100 people in attendance to witness the magnum opus RRR and chat with NTR Jr and Rajamouli which included members for the international press, academy members and more.

NTR Jr and Rajamouli are currently in LA to attend the Golden Globes where their film is nominated under two categories - Best Film and Best Song. Let’s hope the team of RRR brings the trophy home this year!

