Nushrratt Bharuccha Lives in Vishal Bhardwaj's Flat on Lease Along with Parents: Report

While on the professional front, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is busy filming her upcoming projects, on the personal front, it is reported that the Bollywood diva has rented a new apartment in the Vile Parle locality of Mumbai. Another interesting fact about the development is that the newly rented place belongs to none other than the Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. According to ETimes, the Hurdang actress moved to her new humble abode on November 4.

If the report is to be believed then Vishal Bhardwaj vacated the flat near Mithibai College and shifted to Bay View, a building at the Juhu Versova Link Road, which was formerly owned by Sussanne Khan. Before shifting to Bhardwaj’s rented house, Nushrratt Bharuccha, was a resident of Windsor Apartments, opposite the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. Now, she resides in the filmmaker’s 12th-floor posh house on lease along with her parents.

A source close to the development told the portal that the director’s flat was done up by him and his wife Rekha. “Nushrratt indeed came into Vishal’s flat on rent on November 4. Her parents also stay with her. They seem happy in Vishal’s flat. Vishal’s flat was done up by Vishal and his wife Rekha very well; they really have great taste in decor. Nushrratt is in a happy space. ‘Ram Setu’ was a big leap for her as far as commercial cinema is concerned," said the insider.

In terms of work, she last shared the screen space alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez in the action-adventure flick Ram Setu. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film highlighted the story of an atheist archaeologist who races against time to prove the scientific existence of lord Ram and his connection with the nature of Ram Setu (also known as Adam’s Bridge). The movie hit the big screens coinciding with the festival of Diwali.

She will next be seen sharing the screen space opposite Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Akshay Kumar in Raj Mehta’s directorial Selfiee. The upcoming film is the remake of 2019 released Malayalam flick, Driving License. The movie backed by Dharma Production will be released in the month of February, next year. Apart from this, Nushrratt Bharuccha also has Akelli in the pipeline.

