Old Video of SS Rajamouli Saying 'Hrithik Roshan is Nothing Compared to Prabhas' Infuriates Fans

An old video of filmmaker SS Rajamouli comparing Prabhas to Hrithik Roshan has resurfaced. In the video, the Bahubali maker is seen saying that Hrithik’s capabilities are nothing compared to that of Prabhas. This has not gone down well with netizens, who have slammed the filmmaker for making such statements.

The video is from the trailer launch event of Prabhas starrer Billa in 2008. Rajamouli made the comparison between the actors after seeing some visuals from the film Billa. A clip of Rajamouli’s speech has resurfaced on Reddit now.

In the clip, Rajamouli says, “When Dhoom 2 released two years ago, I wondered why only Bollywood can make such quality films. Don’t we have heroes like Hrithik Roshan? I just saw the songs, poster and trailer of Billa, and I can only say one thing. Hrithik Roshan is nothing in front of Prabhas. I’d like to thank Meher Ramesh (director) for taking Telugu cinema to Hollywood level."

Advertisement

Fans of Hrithik have taken offence to the video and said Rajamouli was not humble at all.

While some netizens have taken offence to Rajamouli’s old comments, other have come to defend it saying that the stature of south cinema at that point was very different. Some also pointed out that the translation is not accurate.

One user commented, “I can confirm the translation is little bit all over but SSR said it & that’s 15 years ago when nobody used to look at Telugu cinema and audio launch speeches were a thing here (to hype the main lead etc). Jakanna sometimes just throws words in the air, he had little beef with Sri Devi too and couldn’t control his emotions."

Advertisement

“‘Hrithik is nothing in front of Prabhas’ is not an accurate translation. He said people say Telugu cinema doesn’t have actors like Hrithik (referring to how handsome he is, apart from acting talent). And then he says he saw song, posters and trailer and says Hrithik wouldn’t work out for this. (This is the closest translation I can come up with)," added another user.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here