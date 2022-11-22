On Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo’s Birthdays, A Look At The Avenger Stars' Films Together

Did you know? Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo share their birthdays! That’s right, two of the most iconic superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have not only worked together as legendary characters Black Widow and The Hulk, but they are also birthday twins. On this day, 22nd November, let’s look back at their acting journey and all the amazing movies they’ve done together. From The Avengers to Avengers: Endgame, celebrate Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo’s double birthday with these four Marvel movies on Disney+ Hotstar, and when you’re done, take a look at some of their solo standout performances too!

Birthday Twins Together:

Marvel’s The Avengers

Nick Fury finds himself in need of a team to pull the world back from the brink of disaster by launching the Avengers initiative.

Marvel’s Avengers: The Age of Ultron

Tony Stark builds an AI system named Ultron, and when things go wrong, it’s up to the Earth’s mightiest heroes to stop the villain from enacting his terrible plan.

Avengers: Infinity War

With the powerful Thanos on the verge of raining destruction upon the universe, the Avengers will have to risk everything to stop him.

Avengers: Endgame

After the devastating events of the Infinity War, the Avengers assemble once more to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe.

Marvel fans have seen their bond on and off-screen. During the promotions of Avengers: Age of Ultron that Mark and Scarlett joked about being them being birthday twins. Speaking with HitFix in 2015, the actors joked that they find it ‘so weird’ that they share birthdays.

Last year, on the occasion of their birthday, Mark shared a picture with Scarlett dressed in her Black Widow costume and not only wished her for her birthday but also congratulated her for the box office collections of Black Widow. “Congratulations to my birthday twin, Scarlett Johansson & everyone a part of #BlackWidow for a great opening weekend! Have you seen the film yet? No spoilers, but let me know what you thought of the movie," he said.

