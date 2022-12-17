One Year of Pushpa: How the Allu Arjun Craze Peaked with This Film

Today marks a year since the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise released and took the nation by storm. The day has also become significant in Allu Arjun’s career whose fandom and hysteric mass popularity was one of the biggest contributors to Pushpa’s success.

With films like Arya, DJ and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun had already won audiences and critics hearts but with Pushpa he captured the imagination of the country and proved to be amongst the best talents the country had to offer.

Allu Arjun aka Pushpa was a character that people from all parts of the country recognized and even emulated. Whether it was the songs of the film, the character looks or the iconic dialogues, everything Allu Arjun was a part of, went on to inspire millions of reels worldwide and broke the internet every step of the way.

Such was the pandemonium Arjun created with Pushpa, that apart from the biggest celebrities, sports icons like Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina, David Warner among many others joined the Pushpa trend bandwagon.

Amoung the many tributes that were paid to the actor were food items being named after him, his look from the film inspiring Lord Ganesha statues all over the country during Ganesh Chaturthi. Pushpa’s blockbuster songs Srivalli, Saami Saami and Oo Antava continued to dominate during Navratri. Diwali firecrackers with Allu Arjun’s face on them were sold across the country.

He represented India as the Grand Marshal at the annual Indian Day parade in New York as Indians not just in India but across the world rooted for the actor and applauded his performance in the film.

Pushpa made a clean sweep at the Filmfare South Awards and also won him the award for ‘Best Actor’. The same followed at the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards as Pushpa took home the maximum trophies, also winning Arjun another ‘Best Actor’ award.

he was crowned ‘Indian of the Year’ earlier this year for ushering in a new-wave of Pan-Indian films and was announced GQ’s Leading Man for the impact and hysteria he created with just a single film.

With the second installment of Pushpa being made, fans can’t wait to watch Arjun revive his cult character in the film and one can only anticipate the maddening craze and heights of new popularity that the superstar is expected to reach with Pushpa 2.

