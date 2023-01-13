Paan Singh Tomar Writer Sanjay Chouhan No More, Dies at 62 Due To Liver Cirrhosis

Writer Sanjay Chouhan passed away on Thursday, January 12. He breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital where he was admitted because of chronic liver illness. He was 62.

Chouhan had written several films including the 2012 film Paan Singh Tomar which starred Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. Chouhan had also co-written the Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster films with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Sanjay Chouhan was admitted to a Mumbai hospital around ten days ago due to internal bleeding and loss of consciousness. The writer is survived by his wife Sarita and daughter Sara. His last rites will be held today, January 13, at 12.30 pm at Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai.

Chouhan’s friend and filmmaker Avinash Das took to his Instagram handle and penned an emotional note remembering the writer. He praised Chouhan’s work and called him a person of ‘great sense of humour’. Das also wrote about how Chouhan was not well for the last two weeks but also recalled how Sanjay used to help everyone and cheer all up even in the hospital. Check out his heartbreaking post here:

Sanjay Chouhan was bon and brought up in Bhopal. Before becoming an acclaimed writer, he was a journalist in Delhi. It was after he moved to Mumbai that he started writing for writing. He wrote the crime TV series Bhanwar in late 1990s. He also won a Best Story award for his film I Am Kalam (2011). Chouhan’s notable contributions also include Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara, Dhoop and the dialogue for Sudhir Mishra’s 2003 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

