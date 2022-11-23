Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Why He's Not Keen on Doing Regional or Hollywood Films

Pankaj Tripathi has time and again proved that realistic acting has the power of grabbing eyeballs and making the audience intrigued about good cinema. Whether his performance in Anurag Kashyap’s crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur or that of an amicable taxi driver in Mimi, the seasoned actor has managed to essay a wide range of roles. Having made strides in both mainstream and OTT platforms, the actor is not that keen about putting his acting skills to test with Hollywood or regional cinema.

In his Masterclass on Acting at the ongoing 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at Goa, the Mirzapur actor shared that although language hasn’t been a deterrent for him, he is comfortable doing Hindi films. As such, he has turned down offers for Telugu and Malayalam cinema. He explained, “While language is not a barrier for me, I prefer Hindi cinema. It’s because I am comfortable with Hindi, main uss language ko samajhta hoon, uski bhavnaon ko, nuances ko behtar samajhta hoon. Forget Hollywood, I get offers from Telugu and Malayalam filmmakers but I feel I won’t be able to do justice to those films because I won’t be able to speak the language. I won’t be able to bring out the feeling."

He further added, “Having said that, if someone can write a Hindi-speaking character for me, then I am open to working in any language film." He confessed that his commitments in Hindi keep him away from exploring other opportunities, “To be honest, I have so many opportunities from Hindi projects that I don’t find the time to consider Hollywood or other language films."

On the work front, as announced earlier this month, Pankaj Tripathi would be seen in the role of three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Yeh Desh Rehna Chahiye - Atal. The film would be helmed by three-time National Award winner Ravi Jadhav, a renowned director of the Marathi film Industry, and written by Utkarsh Naithani. The film is expected to release around Christmas in 2023.

