Park Seo Joon Shares Adorable Pic Of Parents and It Is Nothing Less Than a Romcom K-drama

Forget South Korean actor Park Seo-joon melting your heart with his swoon-worthy K-dramas, his parents are giving major couple goals. Sure, Seo-joon might be the leading man in some of the most popular romance Korean series out there, making his leading ladies’ and fans’ hearts flutter. But they couldn’t come close to the picture of his parents he shared on his Instagram Stories.

The actor’s parents are seen holding hands as they strolled through an almost empty street at night. Both wrapped up in heavy jackets, the pair looked adorable as they were snapped from behind. Seo Joon wrote a caption on the snap, which was translated as “My lovely parents", followed by a heart emoji. Take a peek right here:

On the work front, the actor made an appearance in the reality television program, Young Actors’ Retreat, last year. The television program was planned by South Korean television director Kim Seong-yoon. Park Seo-joon was featured in the show along with the cast members of Kim’s previously directed television series including Itaewon Class, and other shows including Love in the Moonlight and The Sound of Magic. The show premiered on TVING and saw cast members mix with the teams of other K-dramas to play various MT games, and travel together.

Park Seo-joon is also set to make his Hollywood debut with The Marvels this summer. Since Park Seo Joon’s role is yet to be officially revealed, there have been some conflicting reports. According to Allkpop, Seo-joon is playing the role of Prince Yan. He is the leader of a musical planet and the husband of Carol Danvers in the upcoming movie.

There have been speculations that he will be playing the role of Korean-American teen hero, Amadeus Cho, reported Soompi. When Seo-joon makes his debut, which is likely to be in July 2023, he will be the third Korean actor to star in the Marvel franchise. Claudia Kim who also starred in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, made her appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Fans were also thrilled to see Train to Busan famed Ma Dong Seok in Eternals.

The South Korean heartthrob will be seen alongside Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, and more. The Marvels is the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel.

