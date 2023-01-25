Pathaan, Republic Day Holiday Predict 'Good Show', More People Now Visiting Cinema Halls: Survey

With the Republic Day holiday and hullabaloo around Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’, traders and analysts believe cinema halls and multiplexes may go houseful this week. According to LocalCircles, many people have complained about the high price of the movie ticket for advance bookings but critics are expecting a “good show".

According to the LocalCircles survey, nearly 26% people visited a cinema hall to watch a film in the last 60 days. Interestingly, only 5% of those had done so several times while 21% had gone only once.

With OTT platforms and channels showing movies, many cinema goers have skipped going to the theatres unless it is a blockbuster film or a special occasion, according to the observation by the survey.

When asked about how do they plan to visit a cinema hall in the next 60 days, 36% of the 11,000 respondents said they will go at least once while 49% say they have no plans to go to a multiplex.

With the Covid-19 norms almost eased and people not expecting another wave in the near future and fitting into the new normal, the percentage of those likely to visit a movie theatre in the next 60 days has risen by 150% as compared to 12 months ago, the survey has shown.

For example, the 2% of respondents who had indicated plans to visit a theatre multiple times in December 2021 has risen to 6% in January 2023.

If 1 in 3 Indians steps out to watch a movie on a big screen in the next 60 days, it will be good news for cinema hall/multiplex chains and owners across the country. Perhaps, they can reduce the excessive prices they charge consumers for popcorn, soda and food.

The LocalCircles survey received over 20,000 responses from citizens located in 295 districts of India. 63% respondents were men while 37%respondents were women. 42% respondents were from tier 1, 36% from tier 2 and 22% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

