Pongal 2023: NTR Jr, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini And Others Extend Warm Wishes To Their Fans

Actors from across the country are wishing fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. The harvest festival, which is observed in different parts of the world, has definitely filled the tinsel town with joy and excitement. As such, several prominent faces like Amitabh Bachchan and NTR Jr have wished their fans ahead of the festival.

Taking to his Twitter handle, NTR Jr wrote, “అందరికీ భోగి మరియు సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a very Happy Pongal." Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s co-star from films like Baghban and Sholay also took out time to share a post on her Instagram handle along with a festive picture. She wrote in the caption,"Best wishes also to all those celebrating Bhogi and Pongal, the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu. உங்கள் அனைவருக்கும் இனிய பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துக்கள்#-bhogi #pongal #festiveseason".

Amitabh Bachchan who has a habit of updating his social media handles on a regular basis also penned a heartfelt wish for his fans, “T 4527 - My greetings to all for the culmination of festivities … peace, calm, celebration .. Lohri .. Maha Sankranti .. Pongal ..," wrote the Uunchai actor on January 14th.

Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa shared a photo of her festive celebration on the occasion of Pongal. She uploaded a couple of images in which she was seen wearing a stunning silk saree with golden accents. She dressed up her appearance with exquisite jewellery and minimal cosmetics. She captioned the photo, “Feeling full pre #pongal mood and our south vibe in sari mode."

Earlier this week, celebs like Shehnaaz Gill, Sunny Deol, Nimrat Kaur, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, and many others extended their heartfelt Lohri wishes to their fans.

