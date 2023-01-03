Prabhas' Project K Distribution Rights for Nizam Territory Sold for Rs 70 Crore: Report

Prabhas’ upcoming movie Project K is a high-budget production with a budget of Rs 500 crore. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, is described as a fantasy film starring Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan alongside Prabhas. Now, according to a report in India Today, the film’s Nizam rights (Telangana) have been sold for a whopping Rs 70 crore. Suniel Narang, also known as Asian Suniel, appears to have purchased the rights.

According to further reports, the Andhra Pradesh rights should fetch around Rs 100 crore, giving the producers Rs 170 crore from just the Telugu-speaking states. The Nizam area generates more than half of the Telugu film industry’s revenue, and distribution rights here are highly sought after. Project K is currently 80% complete, with the remaining 20% shooting to be completed in the coming months. There is a lot of CG work that needs to be done, which will take a long time in post-production. Due to the CG work, the film will not be released until 2024.

Advertisement

The makers of Project K recently released an intriguing BTS of the project, which piqued the interest of fans. According to reports, more videos will be released as a series before the film’s release, the first of which was released just before the New Year. The show is called From the Skratch, and the first episode is called Re-Inventing the Wheel. The episode depicts director Nag Ashwin working with his team to create a new wheel design. The video is also quite amusing. Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde which hit theatres in 2022. The film didn’t manage to strike a chord with the audience. The actor will next be seen in Om Raut’s directorial film Adipurush and Salaar with KGF fame Prasanth Neel. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is preparing for the release of Pathaan, in which she co-stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film will hit the silver screens on January 25, 2023.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here