Preity Zinta's Christmas Celebration With Twins Jai, Gia Is All Things Love; See Pics

Christmas is finally here and Preity Zinta seems to be in a joyous mood as she celebrates the festival with her family and kids. Not only did she share the glimpses of the Christian decorations in her house, she also penned a heartfelt note for her fans in her latest social media post.

On Sunday, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she could be seen giving a tour of the grand Christmas tree installed in her house followed by group pictures with family and friends as well as her twins Jai and Gia. The video also consisted of clips of a Santa Claus figurine shaking his hips, a selfie of the actress with the Christmas tree, snaps of delicious looking food items spread across the table, her pet dog relaxing on the couch and the Christmas wreath at her door. She wrote in the caption, “Merry Christmas from our family to yours (red heart emojis). May the spirit of Christmas being joy, happiness, peace & togetherness to all of you and your families. Loads of love and light always (smiling face with red heart eyes, evil eye amulet and red heart emojis). #MerryChristmas #Ting."

Following the wonderful post, her fans also wished Preity Zinta in the comment section. One of them wrote, “Merry Christmas to you and your family(confetti emoji)" Another one commented, “Merry Christmas everyone. I hope you have a good time with your family and friends." Someone also said, “Santaaa my favee! Feliz Navidad!" Another fan stated, “Watching Veer Zaara for Christmas is the best thing ever!"

Preity Zinta is a doting mother to twins Jai and Gia which she had via surrogacy. Her husband Gene Goodenough whom she married in 2016 is a financial analyst. Preity Zinta often shares titbits from her day-to-day life with her fans across her social media handles.

