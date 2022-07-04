Rajinikanth Praises R Madhavan's Rocketry On Twitter, Calls it a 'Must-Watch Movie'

Megastar Rajinikanth is all praises for R Madhavan’s magnus opus ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and he took on Twitter to share his appreciation. Calling it a must watch, he went on to applaud Madhavan for his directorial debut stating that his work was at par with the best directors.

In a note written in Tamil, Rajinikanth said, “Rocketry is a must-watch movie for everyone - especially the youth. For the space research development of our country, Mr Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan suffered many hardships and made sacrifices. Madhavan has proved himself to be at par with the best directors in his first film as a director by portraying the story of Nambi Narayanan very realistically. My thanks and appreciation to him for giving me such a movie."

Advertisement

Madhavan essays the role of Nambi Naryanan, a former ISRO scientist who went on to develop efficient liquid fuel engines and was wrongly accused in a spy scandal. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role.

During a promotional stint, when asked whether Madhavan has any other directorial ventures in the pipeline, the actor clarified that due to the overall exhausting nature of directing a movie, he has no immediate plans as such. Since Narayanan believed in him, he pushed Madhavan to direct the film after the original director had to quit midway.

Madhavan also went on to add that his wife is keen on him to continue working as an actor. “My wife wants me to focus on acting for now. I’m no Mani Ratnam to confidently make films in different genres. I don’t think I can do it. If I have to direct again, then a story should really move me," he said.

Rocketry was released in theatres last Friday and has garnered mixed reviews from the critics. The film was shot in Tamil, English and Hindi simultaneously. Madhavan will next be seen in Amriki Pandit, a high concept comedy movie directed by Kalpesh Garg.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.