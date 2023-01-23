Rajkumar Santoshi Feels Salman Khan Is Not Getting Good Scripts, 'He's A Very Good Actor But...'

While Shah Rukh Khan remains to be the talk of the town for his trailblazing comeback with Pathaan, Rajkumar Santoshi is another name from the industry that is all set to enthrall the audience after a 10-year-long sabbatical through Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh. As the promotions for the same have been going on seamlessly, Rajkumar Santoshi recently expressed his thoughts on Salman Khan’s career trajectory lately.

The filmmaker, who has previously collaborated with Salman Khan for iconic films like Andaaz Apna Apna, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, and Phata Poster Nikla Hero, told Pinkvilla that Salman has a dearth of good scripts coming his way. He added he has something planned for the superstar.

Santoshi said, “Salman is a very good actor, but it is my personal opinion that he is not getting good scripts. Like Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a good script and he did a wonderful job. He deserves that, he deserves a good script. I have something and I am working on it. Woh toh har script mein suit ho sakte hain. Meri family Salman bhakt hai (Salman is suited for every script. My family loves Salman)."

He added, “He can do Andaaz Apna Apna and even Lahore: 1947. But he often gets stuck in his image. I don’t want Salman to be Salman, I want him to be the character. Like in Andaaz Apna Apna, we find Prem in it and not Salman. He is a superstar, but he should not be Salman Khan in all films. Look at Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tere Naam. He often scores big when he plays a character. Yes, maintaining an image is important but he has the Tiger Franchise for that. Now, I wish he does some subjects which challenge the actor in him. I have discussed 2-3 ideas with Salman and will take them forward at the right time."

Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh would witness a box office clash with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan as both of them are releasing on January 25th. The film would depict the ideological differences between the two historical figures. It would feature Pawan Chopra, Deepak Antani, Sharad Singh, Anuj Saini, and Tanisha Santoshi in prominent roles.

