Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down Revealing Her Mother Is Diagnosed With Brain Tumor, Urges Fans To Pray

A day after walking out of Bigg Boss Marathi house, Rakhi Sawant has revealed that her mother has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. On Monday, Rakhi took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she was seen getting emotional as shared her mother’s health update. She mentioned that her mother is not well and is hospitalised. Rakhi also requested her fans to pray for her.

“I came out of the Bigg Boss house last night and I really need everyone’s blessings. Mom is not well. She is in the hospital. Please pray for her," she said. Rakhi broke down in tears as she further mentioned that her mother is diagnosed with a brain tumor. In the video, it was further revealed that her mother’s left side of body has been paralysed.

Advertisement

“Nobody informed me in the Bigg Boss house that she is not well. I did not know she had been hospitalised. My mom has been diagnosed with a brain tumour," Rakhi said.

Soon after the video was shared, Rakhi’s fans and friends took to the comment section and wished a speedy recovery for her mother. While Rahul Vaidya dropped folded hands and red heart emojis, singer Afsana Khan wrote, “Rakhi siso stay stronger siso waheguru allha mehar kro." singer Afsana Khan wrote, “Rakhi siso stay stronger siso waheguru allha mehar kro." Sofia Hayat also commented, “Oh my darling. I send prayers and blessings to you and yoir mother." Mahima Chaudhry wrote, “My prayers 🙏🏻wishing her good health." Delnaaz Irani also asked Rakhi to take care of herself.

Advertisement

In April 2021 too, Rakhi’s mother underwent a surgery for removal of tumor in her gallbladder which had turned cancerous. Back then, Rakhi had shared a video in which her mother also thanked Salman Khan for funding her treatment. “Thank you, my son, Salman Khan. Thank you, Sohail. I am hospitalised right now and I am undergoing chemotherapy. As of today, I completed 4 and 2 more are to be done. After that, I will be operated on. I wish for your success and that you remain safe and sound. God is with you. May God fulfill all your dreams," she had said.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here