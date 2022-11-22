Rakhi Sawant Goes Berserk as She Walks into a Golden Washroom in Dubai; Watch

Rakhi Sawant never fails to make headlines, whether in her personal or professional life. Her humorous personality keeps her fans entertained. The Bigg Boss star was recently in Dubai for the Filmfare Middle East Awards with boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, and now videos from the after-party are going viral on the internet. A video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram shows Rakhi Sawant’s eyes sparkling as she walks into a golden washroom in the Arab country.

Rakhi can be seen admiring an all-gold washroom in Dubai in the video. The reality star can then be heard singing “Tip Tip Barsa Paani" in the clip before she grabs the vertical golden tap and performs pole dance moves. The actress is also seen checking out the golden sinks, drawers, and other items while sipping water from golden taps. Rakhi knocks on the drawers and announces in Hindi that she is prepared to transform into “Bunty Aur Babli" due to the abundance of gold in the bathroom.

The actress is seen donning a golden shimmer long sleeves gown that consists of coloured stones attached to the outfit, a thigh-high slit, and paired with a silver belt. She accessorised the outfit with silver headgear, and hoop earrings and opted for a crystal-studded handbag. She completed the look with a mid-parting wavy hairdo, well-done brows, smokey eyes, and bold lips.

Several users were in splits after watching the video. One of the users wrote, “You’re so cute… I was so sad… looking at you I smiled… Thank you Rakhi…. You’re the sweetest". Another user wrote, “You’re too funny".

Watch the video below:

Rakhi Sawant has been dating Mysore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani for quite some time. The duo is routinely seen making appearances in public places including airports, coffee shops, and gyms. The actress has been very transparent with regard to her relationship with Adil Durrani. She revealed that he had given her a BMW and that Adil had purchased a home in Dubai under her name. The actress added that Adil had introduced her to his family and that they were both devoted to their relationship.

