Rakhi Sawant's Husband Adil's Family Hasn't Accepted Her Yet; He Says 'It'll Take Some Time'

Rakhi Sawant always managed to be in the headline for some reason or the other. This time the actress surprised everyone with a series of photos, revealing her marriage to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. However, Adil initially denied it and called their Nikah fake. The Bigg Boss sensation claimed that she married Adil last year after three months of dating him. Now, finally, after all of this confusion, Adil has put an end to the controversy, accepting he did tie the knot with Rakhi.

In a new interview, ETimes quoted Adil as saying, “Well, yes, Rakhi and I are married. We are living together and happy." Asked if his family had accepted Rakhi, he said, “Woh process ab bhi chal rahi hai (it is an ongoing process). It will take some time."

He responded that although his family is aware of his relationship, persuading them to accept Rakhi is still a work in progress. While being questioned about Rakhi’s claim that the couple is married and he is still in denial of it, Adil reacted casually. “Wherever there is Rakhi, there is controversy," he remarked.

Rakhi Sawant told the media that Adil hasn’t spoken to her since she shared pictures and videos from their low-key Nikah ceremony that was held in May last year. Rakhi claimed that Adil had asked her to keep the marriage a secret for at least a year because it would be difficult for him to find a suitable groom for his sister.

“I kept quiet for 7-8 months, and went to the Bigg Boss Marathi show, however, after coming out of the Bigg Boss house I saw something that was beyond my limit of tolerance. I was scared. I thought maybe such a case would not happen, as it has been happening these days. Woh cases nahi hone chahiye jo aaj kal bahot saare ho rahe hain. Samaj rahe ho? Mujhe nahi pata Adil kyu deny kar raha hai (You must be aware of such cases. You are understanding, right? I don’t know why Adil is denying)" Rakhi said.

Rakhi reportedly accepted Islam for the marriage. The Nikahnama revealed that she added Fatima to her name, becoming Rakhi Sawant Fatima.

Sharing photos of her wedding on Instagram, Rakhi wrote, “Finally, I’m happy so excited, and got married my love is forever unconditional love for you Adil".

Rakhi’s fans and industry friends congratulated the couple on their new beginning.

