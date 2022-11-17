Ram Charan And Kiara Advani’s RC15 To Have 'Special Song' With Rs 15 Crore Budget

The shooting of director S Shankar’s political thriller, RC 15 began in September last year. Since then, the filming has progressed rather slowly. After an extended hiatus, the shooting of the Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer is set to restart in New Zealand.

According to Eenadu, the cast of RC15 is preparing to film a special song in the magnificent landscapes of the island nation from November 20 to December 2. What makes the song special is its huge budget. The report claims that the makers will be spending a whopping Rs 15 crore for the shoot of the song featuring the leads, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

A special themed set has been created for another song shoot for RC15. International dancers have also been roped in.

Advertisement

Director Shankar has previously produced several high-profile songs for his films. He is renowned for putting in an exorbitant amount of money when picturizing songs. To provide spectators with a memorable experience, he goes above and beyond for his films. He got a glass set erected in Ramoji Film City for a song in his film Shivaji The Boss featuring superstar Rajnikanth. Shankar had toured the seven wonders of the world to film a song in hid directorial Jeans starring Aishwarya Rai.

Ram Charan and S Shankar have together for the first time on RC15, the director’s Telugu film debut. Along with Ram and Kiara, other notable actors playing important roles in the movie include SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth. The music for RC15 is being composed by Thaman S. The project is being produced by Dil Raju under the name Sri Venkateswara Creations. RC15 will be the production house’s 50th movie and hence it is a significant budget allocated to it.

As per the latest update, RC15’s release date will probably be delayed until the third quarter of 2023.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here