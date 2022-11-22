Ram Charan Calls Appa Chiranjeevi 'Inspiration' For Winning Indian Film Personality of the Year

Ram Charan took to Twitter to congratulate his ‘Appa’ and South Superstar Chiranjeevi for winning Indian Film Personality of the Year at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The RRR actor called his father an ‘inspiration’ and shared that he is very proud of him.

“Congratulations Appa on winning the 53rd @IFFIGoa‘s Indian Film Personality of the Year! Truly a proud moment! U’ll always be our inspiration ❤️ @KChiruTweets," Ram Charan wrote.

Advertisement

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the megastar via Twitter and wrote, “Chiranjeevi Garu is remarkable. His rich work, diverse roles and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year at IFFI Goa." Later, Chiranjeevi also thanked Prime Minister Modi and shared that he is grateful for his kind words. “Feel Immensely Honoured and Humbled, Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji. Very grateful for your kind words!" he replied with folded hand emojis.

Earlier this year, Ram Charan was seen in the action-drama film Acharya in which he shared the screen with his father Chiranjeevi. Back then, the RRR actor had talked about working with his father and had said, “(It was) not like we both decided (Chiranjeevi and him)…come on, let’s make a movie together. I think the director and the script demanded it and Rajamouli sir gave the time off the sets (of RRR) for my film (Acharya) and it meant a lot. More than for me, it meant a lot for my mother."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will next be seen in S. Shankar’s directorial next. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Naveen Chandra in crucial roles. The movie is currently in its initial stages and is expected for its 2023 release.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here