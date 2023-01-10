Ram Charan, NTR Jr Get Mobbed By Hundreds of Fans Post RRR Screening in Los Angeles

Stars of the mega blockbuster NTR Jr and Ram Charan’s fandom has grown manifold ever since the film has been creating buzz internationally. The actors are in Los Angele for the prestigious Golden Globe Awards, where RRR has been nominated in two categories - Best Film In Foreign Language and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

Fans of the mega power stars gathered outside a cinema in Los Angeles where the movie was being screened, and they all even braved the torrential rains, with posters of the film and ecstatic chants of their names.

Ram Charan, who has always impressed the audiences with his sheer humility, proved to be a humble albeit global star again as he graciously posed for selfies with all the fans. The videos have been doing the rounds on social media ever since they were uploaded by several fan clubs.

His co-star NTR Jr was also spotted getting mobbed by fans outside the theatre where the film was being screened. Fans rushed to meet the star as made his way into the screening.

The buzz around the SS Rajamouli film is at its peak with Indian fans hoping for a win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, taking place in Beverly Hills tonight.

