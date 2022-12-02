Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Becomes First Indian film to Release in IMAX in Taiwan

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, which released in September, became a raging success at the box office. It was touted as the most highly anticipated film of the year and saw actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sharing screen space for the first time. The fantasy action adventure was widely lauded for its world-class VFX and technical finesse.

And today (December 2), the Ayan Mukerji directorial hit the screens in Taiwan. It, in fact, became the first Indian film to release in IMAX in the country. Upon its release in India, the film earned about Rs 31.5 crore on its first day. Its lifetime worldwide collection has crossed Rs 400 crore. It would be interesting to see how the Taiwanese audience reacts to Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, the biggest Bollywood hit of 2022.

The film was planned as a trilogy and there’s a whole lot of intrigue surrounding its second chapter even though the makers and the cast members have remain tight-lipped about it. Several names, who are likely to headline the second part, have been floating around, which includes actors Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Yash.

Advertisement

While there have been a lot of speculations surrounding actor Deepika Padukone’s casting in the film, the OTT version of the film has cleared all the doubts. In the version which is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, she is clearly visible in one scene where she is seen holding baby Shiva in her hands. There are reports that her character, Amrita, might shape the entire progress and transformation of Shiva.

Spilling the beans on the second chapter, Mukerji had earlier told News18, “The basic storyline of part two and part three has always been in place. The entire concentration so far was on Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva as that was the foundation film in the trilogy. Our goal is to make the film in a much shorter period. The idea is to come out with the film in three years. We have understood the process of filmmaking and I am confident that we can achieve our goal of releasing Brahmastra- Part Two: Dev in three years."

When asked about the primary cast in the second part, he had said, “I can’t reveal who Dev is. I have been reading a lot of names but it will be a mystery for a while."

Advertisement

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Mukerji, the magnum opus stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam version of the film was presented by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here