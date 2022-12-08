Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Plans To Enter Hollywood, Says ‘I’d Rather Act In My Language Because…’

It was a visual treat for all the Ranbir Kapoor fans to watch him make his dashing entry at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The massive film fest commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 10. He attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in a blue check suit paired with a white shirt. Soon as he entered the premises of the high-profile event, he was greeted by a chunk of fans and well-wishers. Some of them even got an opportunity to get clicked alongside the ‘Rockstar’ of Bollywood. On the sidelines of the event, the actor spoke about his plans to enter Hollywood. The actor also talked about his long-term career goal.

At the event, Deadline asked Ranbir whether he plans to enter the world of Hollywood anytime soon. He replied, “I’d never say never, but I’m pretty content with the kind of opportunities that are coming my way in my country in my language."

The Barfi actor highlighted that he does have a certain block in his head about acting in English. “I’d rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never," he said.

This statement by the Shershaah star holds importance as his wife Alia Bhatt is soon going to make her Hollywood debut in the film The Heart Of Stone alongside popular actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

The publication asked him about his long-term career goals. Ranbir Kapoor said, “I have always wanted to direct and make a movie. But I’ve really not mastered the courage to write a story. I have always waited for a story to come to me naturally. But the f*** up is that I’m not a writer, and I’m really shy when it comes to sharing my ideas with other people. But I’m working on it, and it’s something that is in my ten-year plan: To start directing movies and hopefully act in them too."

Ranbir’s latest release Brahmastra was his first film with wife Alia Bhatt. The two fell in love as they began working on the film few years ago and eventually got married months before its release. They welcomed daughter Raha last month.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has a couple of projects lined up at the moment. Kapoor will star in two films that will be released in 2023: The first is an as-yet-untitled film featuring Shraddha Kapoor and his second film in the pipeline is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal.

