Home » News » Entertainment » Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'cruz Starrer 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ To Premiere at IFFI; Deets Inside

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'cruz Starrer 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ To Premiere at IFFI; Deets Inside

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely will have its premiere screening at IFFI Goa, on 25th November 2022.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 16:32 IST

Mumbai, India

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is a social comedy starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'cruz in the lead.
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is a social comedy starring Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'cruz in the lead.

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’cruz starrer social comedy Tera Kya Hoga Lovely will be premiered at the IFFI Goa, on 25th November 2022. On Thursday, Ileana took to her Instagram handle, dropped a poster of the film and shared the news with her fans. “This is such a ‘lovely’ feeling Can’t wait to see you tomorrow IFFI, Goa for the Gala Premiere along with @randeephooda and @balwindersinghjanjua," she wrote. Randeep Hooda also shared the update on his Instagram handle.

Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, Anil Rodhan and Kunal Mandekar, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, is set against the backdrop of Haryana and casts a light on India’s obsession with the fair skin. However, the film doesn’t just revolve around a dusky girl who suffers from the social prejudice but also what she does to address it which results in a lot of emotion and commotion!

Advertisement

Speaking about the gala premiere at IFFI, Ileana D’Cruz said, “I believe movies that can make you laugh while also leaving a strong message are rare and such is our film, ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’. The entire team at  Sony Pictures International Productions along with our director Balwinder Singh Janjua is excited for audiences to experience the film for the very first time. We are grateful to IFFI for giving this film a gala premiere and an opportunity for us to be there."

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Randeep Hooda also added, “I am pleased to have ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ screened at IFFI and it is for the first time audiences will get to experience this special film.  It deals with an important subject but in a very light-hearted way. Ileana and I are working together for the first time and hoping we are able to match the audience’s expectations."

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is the first time that Randeep and Illeana shared the screen. They will now attend the gala premiere at the 53rd edition of the International Festival of India (IFFI), Goa.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 24, 2022, 16:32 IST
last updated: November 24, 2022, 16:32 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Flaunts Her Hot Body In Stylish Black Bikini While Asking Fans To Eat Carbs, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

In Pictures: A Sneak Peek Into Malaika Arora's Chic And Classy Apartment In Mumbai