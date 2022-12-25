Ranveer Singh Spotted For 1st Time After Cirkus' Dismal Box Office, Leaves Mumbai With Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at Gateway of India on Sunday, boarding a ferry with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. The couple appeared to be headed to Alibaug for the holidays. Ranveer and Deepika have a property in the coastal town. This is the first time Ranveer was spotted after Cirkus’ disappointing opening weekend box office collection.

For their travel, Ranveer was seen wearing a black tee with a pair of denim pants whereas Deepika turned heads with her all-white ensemble. The couple held hands as they made their way to their ride.

Ranveer’s latest spotted comes amid the dismal box office collections of Cirkus. The Rohit Shetty directorial released on Friday and it featured Ranveer in a double role. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film has not opened as per expectations.

“#Cirkus continues to send shock waves… After a dismal start on Day 1, the biz is flat on Day 2… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat - the prime markets of #RohitShetty movies - remain low… All eyes on Day 3 [#Christmas]… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr+. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

Cirkus, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and Mukesh Tiwari, is an adaptation of William Shakesphere’s Comedy of Errros. The film has been panned by critics. News18’s review of Cirkus read: “The biggest disappointment of the film is the lead twins — Ranveer and Varun. Rohit toned down Ranveer and Varun’s energies — two stars who have shown that they can perform comedy if need be — to two serious, dramatic characters, sucking out the fun of the film." The movie also featured a special dance number by Deepika Padukone, titled Current Laga Re.

