Rapper King to Attend Abu Dhabi’s Wireless Festival with Divine, Travis Scott to Headline the Gala

After bagging the number one position on the Billboard charts for his hit single Maan Meri Jaan, hip hop icon King is all set to be performing at the Wireless Festival at Yas Island. It is one of the landmark music festivals of the UK, which provides a platform dedicated to hip-hop and urban music. And for the first time, the festival is traveling to the Middle East.

King will be representing the Indian subcontinent alongside another Indian hip-hop artiste, Divine, and other international icons such as Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif and Ali Gatie. Talking about it, King excitedly says, “It’s going to be phenomenal to perform on the stage with such talented music icons and finally be the representation for India to be recognised on the global music scene. I am grateful for all the love and response I’ve been receiving from across the country. I had a great 2022 but I’m built different for 2023. It is going to be our year, watch us rule the global charts now!"

He shared the news on Instagram a few days back with an announcement poster and wrote, “BIGGEST NEWS ️WIRELESS 2023 my G @vivianakadivine & Me from India And our brothers @youngstunnersofficial ♥️ This is some next level we desi boys hitting in March 11,2023 Show maximum Love,Share,Blessings & Support Get your tickets ️ #kingsclan #ifeelking #global #wireless". The post met with lot from his rapper peer like Talhah Yunus, Ashish Bhatia and Mc Heam.

King is currently basking in the success of his recent album titled Champagne Talk. He also added a new feather to his hat as his recent India tour became the highest ticket selling tour. Last year, he made his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2, where he crooned the track Sahi Galat. King rose to fame with India’s first hip hop reality show MTV Hustle season one where he was one among the top five contestants.

On a related note, the Wireless Festival will kick-start in Abu Dhabi on March 4, 2023. It will be headlined by Travis. It marks his return to one of the biggest stages after the infamous Astroworld tragedy, which took place in November 2021. About ten people died during the concert when a crowd of 50,000 rushed near the stage.

