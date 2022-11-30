Raveena Tandon's Safari Vehicle Gets Too Close to Tigress in Reserve, Investigation Launched

Raveena Tandon is treading troubled waters after a video of her driving in close proximity to a tigress during a safari at the Satpura Tiger Reserve surfaced online. The authorities have launched an investigation into the matter. However, as per PTI, sources close to the actress said that the car did not drive off the safari track; rather, it was the animal that approached and passed by it. The source further stated that all safari vehicles are authorised jeeps with drivers and guides assigned by the forest department.

Raveena had posted a video on her social media account of her recent visit to the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. She also shared a few photographs of tigers taken during her visit to the reserve. The video, which went viral on social media, showed the safari vehicle approaching a tigress. Camera shutters can be heard in the video as the tigress roars at them in the reserve.

Dheeraj Singh Chouhan, an SDO for the forest, on Tuesday said that he had begun an investigation into the incident on directions of senior officials. He claimed that on November 22, when Ms Tandon visited the reserve, her car allegedly drove too close to a tigress.

The official indicated that the driver of the vehicle and the officers present will each receive a notice and be interrogated. He stated that the investigation report for further action will be given to the senior officials.

Raveena is a passionate supporter of wildlife and frequently travels on safaris across the nation. Earlier this month, Tandon posted a video and claimed some miscreants were hurling stones at a tiger enclosure in the park, prompting authorities at the Van Vihar National Park, which is located in the state capital of Bhopal, to launch an investigation. The park administration ordered an investigation into the alleged teasing after the actress posted the video.

