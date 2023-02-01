Remember Natasha from Anurag Basu’s Kites? Yes, we are talking about Barbara Mori, the Mexican actress who created a tremendous buzz after marking her Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan. However, her Hindi film career was short-lived. She disappeared from the Indian screens soon after the release of the romantic thriller and hasn’t made her comeback yet. But she has now been involved in acting projects in Mexico after taking a 6-year-long hiatus. On Thursday, February 2, Barbara Mori will be celebrating her 45th birthday. On this special occasion, here’s taking a look at what the Kites star is doing now.

What is Barbara Mori up to?

Barbara Mori has appeared in several international projects including My Brother’s Wife, Insignificant Thing, Violanchelo, and more. In Bollywood, Mori garnered massive attention for her steamy onscreen romance with the ‘Greek God’ Hrithik Roshan in Anurag Basu’s Kites. Mori continued her acting career till 2014, the year that saw the release of her two projects Cantinflas and Dos Lunas, post which the actress took a long hiatus.

She made her comeback to acting again in 2020 by playing the role of Amanda in Todo lo Invisible. In the same year, she was also seen as Eugenia Velasco in the television series La Negociadora.

It was in the month of May last year when Deadline reported that Barbara Mori will next feature in Apple TV’s Spanish crime drama titled Las Azules. Created by Fernando Rovzar in collaboration with Pablo Aramendi, Mori plays Maria, who is a devoted wife following her true passion of becoming Mexico’s first female police force. However, her entire belief comes crashing down when she learns that the entire squad is nothing but a publicity stunt to mask the reality of a brutal serial killer. The series set in 1970 is still in production and its release date isn’t known yet.

Barbara Mori and her relationships

It was in 1996 when Barbara Mori got into a relationship with actor Sergio Mayer, the couple welcomed a son in 1998 but they soon parted ways. In 2016, she married baseball player Kenneth Ray Sigman but the duo divorced each other a year later. Currently, she is dating filmmaker Fernando Rovzar, and recently on the special occasion of his birthday, the actress shared a mushy photo alongside him on Instagram.

In 2016, Mori’s son became a proud father to Mila, which made the actress a grandmother at age 38.

Barbara Mori is a cancer survivor

Not many know that Barbara Mori is also a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with breast cancer merely when she was 29, it was completely cured owing to its detection at an initial stage. Mori continues to spread awareness about breast cancer and she has also appeared in a documentary titled ‘1 a minute’ helmed by Namrata Singh Gujral, wherein she opened up about her journey from diagnosis to treatment and the road to recovery.

