After ruling the Golden Globe, RRR’s Naatu Naatu is eying the 95th Academy Award. MM Keeravaani’s song has been nominated for Best Song for Oscars 2023. Recently, the music maestro talked about the same and shared that he is confident about winning the Oscar for India.

“Last time I brought India the Golden Globe, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award and the Critics’ Choice Movie award. This time I am confident about winning the Oscar for India," Keeravaani told E-times.

The singer also shared that he will be leaving for Los Angeles on February 10 because on the 13th of this month, Variety magazine will honour him. “On February 13, Variety magazine will honour me at the Arlington theatre at Santa Barbara at Variety’s Ninth Annual Artisans Awards alongside Frank Cruse (sound supervisor All Quiet On The Western Front), the band Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Catherine Martin (producer of Elvis), Florence Martin (production designer Babylon), Eric Saindon (VFX Avatar: The Way Of The Water), Paul Rogers (Editor, Everything Everywhere All At Once), Adrien Morot (Makeup artiste, The Whale) and Claudio Miranda (Cinematographer Top Gun: Maverick). These are all artistes I respect. And I am happy to be honoured with them," the singer added.

Earlier also, Keeravani described the Oscar-nominated song as an infant son when it was composed and joked that it has now become so big that it drives a car and has a girlfriend. “It was just a song when it was born, when I saw my song on the screen after the [scene] was done with the choreography, I said, ‘Oh my God! This is my son.’ This was my infant son and now my son became big. He became a major [player]. Now he’s driving cards, he’s dancing, and he has a girlfriend. Yesterday, he was an infant in my cradle. And now my son is going places and bagging a good name for me. I’m like a proud father," he said.

Oscar 2023 awards will be announced on March 12, 2023.

