RRR: Prem Rakshith Choreographed 'More Than 118 Steps' for Ram Charan and NTR Jr's Naatu Naatu

It was a proud moment for India when RRR’s iconic song Naatu Naatu’ won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairawa and composed by MM Keeravani, the foot-tapping number has made it to everyone’s playlist and has left an everlasting mark in the global scenario. Amid the barrage of congratulatory wishes that came pouring in post the win, Prem Rakshit, the choreographer of the song has come forward to share some behind-the-scenes trivia and how the whole sequence took 20 days for NTR Jr and Ram Charan to perfect it.

During an interview with Indian Express, Prem talked about his reaction after Naatu Naatu won at the Golden Globes. He stated, “I went blank, I cried in my washroom for more than one-and-a-half hours. It felt like it was not possible but it actually happened because of Rajamouli sir’s hard work. I am so happy. It all happened because of the two heroes, Jr NTR annaya (elder brother) and Charan sir because they both are very good dancers. Keeravani sir’s music has taken off all the weight. Rajamouli sir told me everything, what song is going to happen, what is the concept and everything."

As for the hard work that went into designing the hook step and the grueling rehearsals that actors had gone through, Prem explained how two months of groundwork eventually shaped into Naatu Naatu. He said, “The actors didn’t want any breaks because they are very dedicated. Both Charan sir and Tarak annaya are very dedicated. Whatever I told them, they did it. After the pack-up, Rajamouli sir used to do rehearsals with us. So, we would wake up at 6am and sleep by 10pm. They all worked very hard."

Calling Ram Charan and NTR Jr ‘Lion and Cheetah’, respectively, Prem revealed that in order to match their styles, he had 118 different steps. He shared, “They are both good dancers but the difficult thing was their style. They both had to do be synchronised and I didn’t know how to do that. We developed it all from zero. They have to match and that means that I have to give something new, which is perfect for both of them. I can’t give steps which only Charan sir would dance to and Tarak sir won’t. I composed more than 118 steps for this song. Usually, per song we used to compose 2-3 steps but we were going ahead and making so many steps."

The choreographer concluded, “As an Indian, I feel very proud. There are a lot of opportunities in and around India, why do we have to search for it internationally? Now we have got the Golden Globe award, I feel we should go higher. By Sai Baba’s grace, I hope it (Oscar win) happens. We have won the Golden Globe and by his grace, everything will happen."

