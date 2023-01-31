Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is one of the top shows on Indian television and there is no doubt about it. The show has been ruling TRP charts for over two years now. To celebrate the success Anupamaa is enjoying, the team recently called for a celebration and decided to treat all with a cake on the sets of the show.

In the picture that surfaced online, Rupali Ganguly was seen cutting the cake with the show’s producer Rajan Shahi and her co-stars Alpana Buch and Arvind Vaidya. Talking about the show Rupali Ganguli shared that she feels proud when people call her ‘Anupama’ and not by her own name.

“Eternally thankful to you Rajan shahi you are a magician and thank you Star Plus for making us what we are. Wherever we go I feel happy that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali, I feel proud. I am so excited to come back to work the next day and I hope this enthusiasm continues. We will keep going," she said.

Advertisement

“I lost my dad in 2016 but when I walk on the sets I feel his presence. So, this is home to me. This is my home and I spend at least 12 hours on the sets and I love being here every day. Thank you each and every one of you," the actress added.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rupali talked about balancing her personal and professional life with Anupamaa and shared that the credit goes to her supportive husband. She revealed how her husband took early retirement so that he could take care of their son while she was away for a shoot.

For the unversed, Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series that airs on Star Plus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Sagar Parekh, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne among others.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here