Saba Azad Wraps Up Rocket Boys 2, Minimum, and Songs of Paradise Shoot; Deets Inside

Saba Azad is one of the most versatile actresses and has time and again proved that in her craft. Her role as a lawyer Parvana Irani in Rocket Boys earlier this year was loved and appreciated by the audience across the nation. Saba had gotten the smallest of small details of her character right and that is what made her stand out. And now, it has been reported that Saba Azad has wrapped up the shooting for Rocket Boys 2. Not just this, but the actress has also finished shooting for two of her other projects - Minimum and Songs of Paradise.

A source close to the actress confirmed the same and added, “Saba has three projects in her pipeline - Rocket Boys 2, Minimum, and Songs of Paradise. She has now wrapped up the shooting for all these and has started working on a new project, details about which are not known as of now."

Reportedly, Saba will be seen playing a completely different character, something that we have never seen her play before, in Songs of Paradise. The film is written by Danish Renzu and is set in the beautiful land of Kashmir. Along with Saba Azad, the film would also feature Zain Khan Durrani, Soni Razdan, Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma and Lalit Parimoo in key roles.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Saba Azad has also been making headlines due to her relationship with superstar Hrithik Roshan. Recently, the reports of the two actors planning to move in together also made headlines. However, later, the Vikram Vedha actor took to his Twitter handle and clarified that there was ‘no truth’ to these reports. “There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I’ll be under the lens of curiosity, but it’s best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job," he wrote.

