Saiee Manjrekar To Join Ajay Devgn and Jimmy Shergill In Neeraj Pandey's Romantic Thriller?

Ajay Devgn is one of the few actors who can proudly say that the year 2022 was a glorious one in his career trajectory. Not only did he win the National Award for Om Raut’s historical film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior but also brought major respite to the box office with the critically-acclaimed thriller drama sequel Drishyam 2. While Ajay Devgn remains to be occupied with the post-production of his upcoming directorial Bholaa, the actor would soon go on the floors for Neeraj Pandey’s next. As per the latest development, he would be joined by Sairee Manjrekar.

Touted to be one-of-the-kind romantic thrillers with a backdrop set in two separate eras, the film which would also feature Jimmy Shergill has shortlisted Saiee after an extensive audition process. The source close to Pinkvilla informed, “Saiee Manjrekar has come on board to play the female lead of this yet untitled romantic thriller. Neeraj Pandey and his team have been auditioning multiple talents for the particular role over the last few months. Their audition included debutants and also some already in the industry. It’s after a round of prolonged process that they got Saiee on board to play the female lead."

Advertisement

The source also revealed that along with Ajay Devgn, Jimmy Shergill and Saiee Manjrekar, there would also be one more actor to come on board before the team embarks on the project in Lucknow as well as Mumbai. It shared, “The shoot begins by the end of the month in Lucknow followed by another schedule in Mumbai before calling it a wrap. It’s a proper romantic thriller, which will be shot over a period of 50 days. The film has been announced for a June 2023 release, but it has now been delayed to the second half of the year. A new date will be announced once the shoot is wrapped up."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has a lot planned ahead of him for this year. From a possible collaboration with Kumar Mangat to the much-anticipated Raid sequel, the actor is determined to continue a good run at the box office. The Thank God actor is also expected to begin shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3 and remains hopeful about Bholaa which stars Tabu in the lead.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here