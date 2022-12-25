Saif Ali Khan Plays Guitar For Kareena Kapoor and Friends On Christmas 2022, Jeh's 'Baba' Steals Show

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are spending Christmas with their friends in the UK. While we’ve been treated to numerous adorable moments from their visit already, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video in which Saif was seen playing the guitar for their group of friends.

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a clip of Saif Ali Khan strumming off his guitar with a Christmas tree in the background draped in fairy lights. The Kurbaan actor can be seen flaunting his guitar skills in a comfortable-looking winter outfit and specs.

Later in the video, their son Jeh also makes an appearance, calling out for his ‘baba’ while a pet dog showered the little one with love. Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption, “The best way to Christmas… is with my love playing the guitar… ❤️ And having my babies and best friends around ❤️ Love, light, and music to all… ❤️ Merry Christmas everyone."

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi took to the comments section and wrote, “Merry Christmas bhai, bhabs and bachas. Lots of light and love." Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “Saif is a vibe!" Another humorously commented, “Beedi jalaile bajao na!" Someone also said, “Keeping it classy as always!" A fan stated, “Merry Christmas to you all!"

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Pushkar and Gayathri’s neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte, and Sharib Hashmi. Now the actor would be essaying the role of Raavan in Om Raut’s modern adaptation of Ramayana titled Adipurush.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Touted to be a Hindi adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s Japanese Novel The Devotion of Suspect X, the series was shot across various hill stations of West Bengal. It would depict the story of a single parent and her daughter, who would commit a crime, and a neighbour who would help them cover it up amidst a police investigation.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here