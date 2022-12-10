Saira Banu Says She Has a 'Particular Fondness' For Dilip Kumar's Ganga Jumna

In his career spanning over five decades, late actor Dilip Kumar gave several superhit movies to the industry. From Saudagar (1991) to Karma (1986), Kranti (1981), Mughal-E-Azam (1960) and Madhumati (1958) among others, Dilip Kumar never failed to impress all with his top-notch performances. However, do you know which one of Dilip Sahab’s movies is Saira Banu’s favourite? It’s Gunga Jumna.

In a recent interview, Saira Banu revealed the same while she was talking about the Dilip Kumar Film Festival on the occasion of his 100th birth anniversary. Saira Banu was explaining why the film festival should have been organised for more than two days when she told E-times, “I would have been happier if they were also showing ‘Ganga Jumna’, ‘Mughal-E-Azam’ and ‘Andaz’. I have a particular fondness for ‘Ganga Jumna’."

“There should be a film festival for other greats too- like Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra and others. I am pained that we have lost a lot of films from the old times and the destruction of the RK Studio only added to the sadness," the actress added.

During the interaction, Saira Banu also expressed gratitude for the film festival and shared, “We need to understand the importance of restoring our old films. Thanks to Shivin Dungarpur, the gentleman who made this happen in memory of my husband."

For the unversed, on the occasion of Dilip Kumar’s 100th birth anniversary, a chain of cinemas will be celebrating late legendary actor’s four films- Aan, Ram Aur Shyam, Devdas and Shakti on December 10 and 11 across all its theatres in the country.

Veteran actress Saira Banu tied the knot with Dilip Kumar in 1966 when she was just 22 years old. The couple had also done five films together including Jwaar Bhata, Sagina and Bairaag. They spent 56 years together before

Dilip Kumar passed away in July last year. He was suffering from several age-related issues.

