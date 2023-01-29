Salman Khan Spoke to Rakhi Sawant After Her Mom's Death; Latter's Brother Says 'Thanks to Bhai...'

Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away on Saturday night after battling cancer. Her final rites were held on Sunday and was attended by several celebrities including Rashami Desai. However, among others, Salman Khan also spoke to Sawant following her mother’s demise. Rakhi’s brother Rakesh revealed the same and recalled how ‘bhai’ helped their mother three years back also when she was not well.

“Everyone from the industry has been calling us and giving their condolences. Salman bhai also called and spoke to Rakhi and all the people who helped mom and Rakhi have reached out to us. Especially, Salman sir thanks to bhai my mother lived for three years more because he got her operated and took care of all the expenses. He got her back for us last time," Rakhi’s brother told E-times.

Talking about Rakhi Sawant’s condition, her brother shared that the Bigg Boss fame is ‘out of control’ because she has lost her ‘backbone’. “Rakhi is out of control, she doesn’t know what to do because mom was everything for her. We never thought we will ever be without mom. We don’t know what to do next and we both are blank. Our mother used to handle the entire house," he said.

“Aur aage Bhagwan ne bulaya hai toh he will look after our mom. My mother was Rakhi’s backbone, now Rakhi is the head of the family and she has to look after us. It will take some time to fill in that place," Rakhi’s brother added.

Rakhi Sawant’s mother passed away on January 28. She was battling brain tumour and cancer. “It happened around 8:30 PM yesterday and as everyone knows she was suffering from brain tumour and cancer and it had spread all over body. She was on ventilator in Criticare hospital and Balaji Hospital, Malad. Yesterday, she passed away due to multiple organ failure nd heart failure," Rakesh shared.

