Salman Khan's Mother Turns 80, Harshdeep Kaur Performs at Big Birthday Bash with Family

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s mother Salma, wife of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, turned 80 on Tuesday. The family members threw her a big birthday bash. Singer Harshdeep Kaur was the star performer at the event.

Harshdeep shared glimpses from the celebration, posing for photos with Salma, as well as snippets of the songs she sang on stage. The string of pictures Harshdeep posted also feature yesteryear actress Helen. Salman’s sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri also featured in the photos. One of the photos featured Harshdeep with her husband Mankeet Singh and Helen. All of them were dressed in black outfits for the occasion.

Sharing the photos, Harshdeep wrote, “It felt so special performing for the lovely Salma Khan Ji on her 80th Birthday Celebrations! The sweetest @arpitakhansharma & Alvira being amazing hosts made me feel like a part of the family. Also meeting Helen ji and making her dance on her legendary songs was the cherry on the cake. Thankful for all the love & warmth."

Harshdeep also shared multiple Instagram Storys from the do, giving a glimpse of the hit songs she performed. Fans showered the comments section of the post with love. One of them wrote, “Woahh… this is a huge achievement!! Congratulations! Keep making us proud HK." Another said, “sooo proud of you Queen."

Salman Khan is the eldest son of Sushila Charak, who adopted the name Salma after marrying Salim Khan. In 1980, Salma and Salim got divorced and he married actress Helen.

