Sara Ali Khan Leaves Riteish Deshmukh Speechless With Her 'Knock-Knock' Joke; Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan is back with her ‘knock-knock’ jokes, this time the target is actor and director Riteish Deshmukh. In another attempt to promote his Marathi film Ved, Riteish Deshmukh collaborated with Sara Ali Khan for a fun reel and we can’t help but laugh at their antics. Taking to Instagram, Riteish Deshmukh posted a reel with the caption, “Knock knock… VEDness is here!!! Thank you Sara Ali Khan for knocking this out of the park.."

In the reel, Ritesh is asking Sara about the prank she played on everyone. Sara asks if he is talking about “knock knock." This gives way to another prank. Sara asks Ritesh “Knock knock?" Giving into the prank he replies, “who’s there?" Sara replies, “Agarwal" Ritiesh again enquires, “Agarwal kaun?"

That is when Sara brings out her punchline saying, “Agar wall nahi hoti toh ghar gir jaata." Ritiesh then calls her ‘Veda’ which means crazy in Marathi and a subtle reference to his film.

The ‘knock knock’ jokes are often associated with Sara Ali Khan. She became popular for playing these pranks on her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan during the pandemic. Later on, she used this to promote a lot of her movies as well. Earlier for her film Atrangi Re, the actress made a similar reel with Vicky Kaushal to announce the launch of the song Chaka Chak. In case you missed it, watch here:

Riteish Deshmukh made his directorial debut with Ved. The movie also serves as his wife and actress Genelia D’Souza’s Marathi debut and 10-year comeback. Riteish Deshmukh and Salman Khan both made appearances in the movie with the song Ved Lavlay. The movie is based on Satya, a young man from the suburbs of Mumbai who wants to play cricket and is portrayed by Riteish Deshmukh himself.

He meets a girl and develops feelings for her. He marries a woman who has always loved him, but destiny snatches her from him. It’s about him accepting his history and achieving salvation. In the movie, Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, and Shubhankar Tawde all had significant roles. The movie released on December 30 did well at the box office.

