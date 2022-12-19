Sara Ali Khan Wraps Up Shooting for Usha Mehta's Biopic 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Sara Ali Khan is one of the leading faces to have emerged from the tinsel town. Starting her career with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, the stellar actress then went on to showcase her exceptional acting skills in films like Love Aaj Kal 2, Simmba and Atrangi Re. Now the actress would be putting her acting skills to the test with her next period drama ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ which has finally completed its shooting schedule.

On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan who likes to share glimpses from her life on social media, took to her Instagram stories to show updates from her late night schedule post her fashion show. Around 1:02, the actress posted a boomerang with people applying makeup on her. At 2:43 AM, she shared another video of the moon in the night sky. Continuing with the pictures of the moon at 4:54 AM, she went on to record her hair-stylist fast asleep and the director of the film behind the camera. Finally at 10:44 in the morning, she shared a picture of the wrap-up cake on which it was written, “It’s a wrap, Tune-in-to 42.34m". Sara wrote in the caption, “Ae Watan Mere Watan".

Helmed by Kannan Iyer who has previously directed Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi starrer Ek Thi Dayan, the screenplay of Aye Watan…Mere Patan is written by Darab Farooqi. The biopic would trace the story of Usha Mehta who is fondly remembered for organizing the Congress Radio, also called the Secret Congress Radio, an underground radio station, which functioned for a few months during the Quit India Movement of 1942. It was a clandestine radio station to spread nationalistic fervor at a time when the country was vehemently fighting the British.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is all set to feature in Laxman Utekar’s untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal. Earlier this year, the duo wrapped up the shooting for the same and they had also shared the first look still and a note of thanks on Instagram. The still showed Sara and Vicky embracing while looking into each other’s eyes.

