Satish Shah Calmly Shuts Down Racist Comment At UK's Heathrow Airport and Fans Are All Praise

Actor Satish Shah’s reaction to a racist comment he received at UK’s Heathrow Airport recently is now going viral. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor was at the airport, headed to board his flight when he overheard staff at the Heathrow Airport questioning how they (presumably Satish and his family) afford first-class tickets.

Taking to Twitter, the actor revealed that he calmly replied to him. “I replied with a proud smile ‘because we are Indians’ after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate ‘how can they afford 1st class?'" he revealed.

Several social media users praised Satish for his response. However, a few also urged the UK Government to take necessary measures. “We needed Ms Sarabhai to be there. She’d have given a savage reply. This was still okay, like typical Mr Sarabhai. Missing those series," a Twitter user wrote. “Kya baat hai satish ji…smashing reply," added another. “I just smiled cuz I was reminded you once played a British immigration officer in Ramji London Waley," a third user said.

“@HeathrowAirport Please teach your staff how to behave and move beyond this silly & backward mindset of sidelining per Race. The world is very progressive now.. As our respected senior movie industry actor tweeted below, We can afford. We don’t do this to your citizens, do we?" a Twitter user wrote.

Satish Shah has worked in many acclaimed Bollywood films and television shows. Known for comic roles, the actor gave several great performances in movies such as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, and more. Apart from films, the actor is widely recognised for his stellar performances in sitcoms such as Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

