Home » News » Entertainment » ‘Set Theatres on Fire, Boycott Pathaan’: Ayodhya Mahant Amid SRK-Deepika Padukone Film Row

‘Set Theatres on Fire, Boycott Pathaan’: Ayodhya Mahant Amid SRK-Deepika Padukone Film Row

In a video message, the Mahant could be heard saying, "Sanatan Dharma is mocked in the film Pathan, and I urge people to burn down theatres where Pathaan will be screened."

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 21:54 IST

Ayodhya, India

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Paukone in Besharam Rang song from Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Paukone in Besharam Rang song from Pathaan.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s yet-to-release film Pathaan, the newest member to join the ‘boycott’ trend is the Mahant of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi Raju Das. On Thursday, he called for the film’s boycott and demanded theatres where the film is to be screened, be set on fire.

In a video message, the Mahant could be heard saying, “Sanatan Dharma is mocked in the film Pathaan, and I urge people to burn down theatres where Pathaan will be screened." Several people have come forward so far in protest against the release of the film, mainly because actress Deepika Padukone donned a saffron outfit in the film’s recently released song, ‘Besharam Rang’.

“Sanatan Dharma has time and again been mocked in Bollywood and Hollywood, and Hindu Gods and Goddesses have also been insulted. Deepika Padukone wore a bikini in Besharam Rang, which hurt the religious sentiments of saints and of the entire country. What was the need to wear a saffron bikini and perform such steps in the song?" Mahant Raju Das asked in the video.

Advertisement

The Mahant also alleged that Shah Rukh Khan has often insulted the Sanatan Dharma, an India Today report said. He also alleged that this was deliberately done to hurt religious sentiments and strict action should be taken.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also demanded that the movie be banned and boycotted. Bansal shared a video, slamming Deepika’s dress in the lyrics ‘Besharam Rang’. Bansal took to Twitter and wrote: “Can a Pathan who believes in Islam film such scenes with a woman with Muslim symbols!! There is a limit to the absurdity of love jihadis..!!"

The film and the song first landed in controversy after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra frowned upon the saffron attire and called for its ‘rectification’. He also called for a ban on the movie over ‘objectionable scenes’.

Mishra said if certain scenes in the song are not “corrected", the government will consider what to do about the screening of the movie in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

Notably, Vineet Jindal, an advocate at Supreme Court, has filed a complaint with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for “objectional video" and sought to ban the release of the movie.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 15, 2022, 21:54 IST
last updated: December 15, 2022, 21:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Turns Up The Heat In Racy Black Dress With Thigh-high Slit, See The Diva's Head-turning Style Moments

+14PHOTOS

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Of Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Gets Married To Gym Trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh, See Her Wedding Pics