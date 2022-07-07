As Taapsee Panu starrer Shabaash Mithu is set to hit the theatres, the makers of the sports biopic piqued the excitement of fans by dropping a new song titled ‘Hindustan Meri Jaan’.The song, which is filled with a montage of scenes from the film, shows the cricketer’s journey to the national team. Set to uplifting music, the video also has sequences from the cricketer’s childhood and captures her pride and motivation in playing for the Indian team in international cricket. The film is a biopic based on the inspiring journey of Indian Captain Mithali Raj who is widely considered to be one of the greatest female cricketers ever.

The Indian captain, who retired in June this year, took to Twitter and shared the song along with her nearly million followers. Mithali tweeted “It is the pride to play for India that keeps me going. The will to do well for India is a big motivation. A song that captures every Indian’s motivation, an ode to our nation ✨ Hindustan Meri Jaan OUT NOW!"

For the true fans of cricket, the song induces goosebumps as in one scene the actor Taapsee Pannu stands against the camera, her Jersey Number 3 clearly visible to the viewers. The song which is sung by Kailash Kher and Amit Trivedi is composed by Amit Trivedi and is penned by Swanand Kirkire.

Watch the song here:

Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, Mithali Raj. Made under the banner of Viacom18 Studios, the movie stars Taapsee Pannu playing the role of Mithali Raj. The biographical movie chronicles the life of the woman cricketer, the turnaround moments, and the ups and lows of her sports journey. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on July 15 this year.

